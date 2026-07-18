/72nd National Film Awards: Complete list of winners across all categories

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The films that received their certification from CBFC between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, are considered eligible. The 11-member jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj.

Complete winners list of 72nd National Film Awards

Recognising excellence across multiple languages and genres, the prestigious awards honour outstanding performances, direction, storytelling and technical craftsmanship, with several acclaimed films and artists emerging as the biggest winners of the year. Here's the complete list of winners.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The films that received their certification from CBFC between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, are considered eligible. The 11-member jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj.

gest winners of the year. Here's the complete list of winners.

Best film critic award: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best book on cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty, Publisher: Mirror Pusthaka

Special mention for two films: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai. Second film is Bhadra-Kali Natakam, helmed by Ananda Jyothi.

The Best Script award has been bagged by Obur (Clouds) in Hindi and Kashmiri. The writer of the film is Faraz Ali.

Best Narrator- Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English). The narrator of the film is Soundarya Jayachandran.

Best Direction Award: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) in the Marathi language. The Music Director is Shivpal Singh Kang.

Best Editing Award: NDA (Hindi). Editor of film is Manvir Jasrotia.

Best Sound Design: Tamil film Blue. Sound Designer for film is TS Hari Hara Sudhan.

Best Cinematography: Life in Loom. Cinematographer of film is Edmond Ranson.

Best Direction Award: Anand L Rai. The director awarded for film is Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film: Marathi film Hamsafar

Best Animation Film: Silent Film Touched as Water by Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental: Piplantri – A Tale of Eco Feminism by filmmaker Suraj Kumar.

Best Arts/Culture: Atul Pandey's Hindi film



Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation- Kamlesh K Mishra's Kakori

Best Debut film of Director- Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film: Marathi and English film Bhangaar (Obsolete)

Special Mention Award: Tamil film Meiyazhagan

Another Special Mention has been received by Dhanush's Captain Miller

Best Tulu Film: IMBU by filmmaker Shivdhwaj Studio

Best Garhwali Film: Filmmaker Dinesh P Bhonsle’s Dholi

Best Telugu Film: Filmmaker Yadhu Vamsee’s Committee Kurrollu

Best Tamil Film: Dhanush’s Raayan

Best Odia Film: Amartya Bhattacharyya’s Lahari

Best Marathi Film: Paresh Mokashi’s Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Manipuri Film: Yumnam Ajit Singh’s Sunita

Best Malayalam Film: Fasil Muhammed’s Feminichi Fathima

Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum

Best Kannada film: Sumanth Bhat’s Mithya

Best Hindi Film: Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth

Best Gujarati Film: Abhishek Jain's Maaran

Best Bengali Film: Anjan Dutt's Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Assamese Film: Jadumoni Dutta's Juiphool