/Pakistan in talks for defence pact with Kuwait amid rising US-Iran tensions: Report

Pakistan has been negotiating to establish a broader defence agreement with Kuwait, offering energy cooperation and investment. These discussions are in the preliminary stage and could still face complications due to ‌heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, according to Reuters, citing sources.



As per the reports, there were increasing concerns in Islamabad that its mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalised last year, might embroil Pakistan in the US-Iran war. Following an attack opens new tab After on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched on Monday.

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Pakistan warns Iran

Meanwhile, a nuclear-armed Pakistan warned Iran that it would view any strikes on the kingdom as attacks on its own territory. Securing a defence agreement ​with Kuwait, which has come under heavy attacks from Iran this year, would also spark questions about the role of Pakistan in future mediation between the United States and ​Iran. Kuwait and Pakistan have previously maintained a more restricted defence partnership focused on training and joint military exercises since 2023.



A Pakistani government official stated that Kuwait is now pursuing a demonstration of military support from Islamabad comparable to Pakistan's agreement with Saudi Arabia. This proposed deployment would encompass thousands of ground troops, fighter aircraft, drones, an air defence system, and various other military installations.