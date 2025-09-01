/What a surprise! Justin Bieber gatecrashes Indian wedding in LA, bride’s smile says it all

What a surprise! Pop star Justin Bieber made an Indian fan’s wedding truly memorable by gatecrashing it, a moment the bride will cherish for a lifetime. While many Bieber fans may dream of such a thing happening, it’s a once-in-a-billion chance. But this incident actually happened.



Justin Bieber at an Indian fan’s wedding



The heartwarming moment took place in Los Angeles when the ‘’Baby'' singer surprised the bride with an unexpected appearance.





In a video shared by a fan club, Bieber can be seen walking into the venue, giving a thumbs-up. Sharing the clip, they captioned it: “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.”

Along with the video, two photos showed the singer posing with the bride, who was dressed in traditional attire. She wore a beautiful dark green saree with golden embroidery, accessorised with gold jewellery and bangles. Another picture showed Bieber posing with other guests. The singer kept it casual in a white T-shirt, a blue jacket, and loose jeans.

The moment has been receiving a lot of love online and has gone crazy viral.



One user wrote,'' Look at the joy! Blessings to the beautiful bride.''



Another user wrote,''😭😭😭she is so lucky, best surprise and wedding gift for her😭❤️.''

Third user wrote,'' If he surprises me on my wedding day, I'll leave my husband for him😍😍😍 lmao.''



The backstory of how Bieber made it to the wedding, and who invited him, is not yet known.



