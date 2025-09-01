/Weapons fights back to top of North American box office

Buzzy horror flick Weapons returned to the top of the North American box office in its fourth week of release, earning $12.4 million over the Labor Day holiday weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Warner Bros. movie, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class.

"Weapons," which briefly ceded the top spot to Netflix's animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" last week, has so far made $134.6 million in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In second place was the 50th anniversary re-release of Universal's summer shark thriller "Jaws," making $9.8 million over the Friday-to-Monday period.

"Doing this kind of business, 50 years after the original release, is impressive," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Caught Stealing," a crime flick from Sony starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, debuted in third place at $9.5 million.

Disney's "Freakier Friday," the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swapping family film which again stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, came in fourth at $8.3 million.

And in fifth place was Searchlight's "The Roses," a remake of the 1989 dark comedy "The War of the Roses" starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, at $8 million.

This time, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play the couple whose marriage descends into resentment.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Bad Guys 2" ($6.2 million)

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($6 million)

"Superman" ($3.3 million)

"Nobody 2" ($2.4 million)