/Ice Age-Boiling Point: Disney announces sixth film in franchise, reveals release date

Ice Age fans buckle up, as the animated movie is all set to come back to freeze the screens with the sixth installment in the franchise. Disney unveiled the release date and title, ie, Ice Age: Boiling Point, as per reports. The announcement was made during Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney in Orlando.

More details about the release of Ice Age 6

As per reports, the sixth part of the Ice Age, which explains the title Boiling Point, is a dinosaur and lava-filled adventure that will take Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the group on a roller coaster ride. The fun-filled ride will take the guests to never-before-seen corners of the Lost World.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It will serve as a sequel to Ice Age: Collision, which was released in 2016. It will star Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, SimonPegg, and Queen Latifah, among others. It will be the first theatrical Ice Age film that will not be produced by Blue Sky Studios. It is scheduled to release theatrically in the United States on February 5, 2027, by 20th Century Studios.

All about the Ice Age franchise

For the unversed, so far five theatrical films have been released in the series: Ice Age in 2002, Ice Age: The Meltdown in 2006, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs in 2009, Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012, and Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016.

The series of films featured the voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, and Chris Wedge across all films, with Queen Latifah, Seann William Scott, Josh Peck, Simon Pegg, Wanda Sykes, Keke Palmer, and Jennifer Lopez joining the main cast in subsequent films.