/Chiranjeevi fulfils mother-in-law Allu Kanakaratnam’s last wish, donates her eyes

The family of Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan is mourning the loss of their elder, Allu Kanakaratnam. She passed away on Saturday (Aug 30) at the age of 94 in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments.

For the unversed, Allu Kanakaratnam was the grandmother of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, and the mother-in-law of superstar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi donates his mother-in-law Allu Kanakaratnam’s eyes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A day after her passing, Chiranjeevi revealed that her last wish had been fulfilled.

During his speech, the actor shared that her final wish was to donate her eyes, and he ensured that it was honoured.

As the family grieved, Chiranjeevi shared a video with his fans, explaining how he fulfilled his mother-in-law’s wish.

"I was the first one to reach the residence of Allu Aravind after I heard the news. Allu Aravind was on his way from Bengaluru. I asked if he was ready to donate his mother’s eyes and he immediately said yes,'' the veteran actor said, via Hindustan Times.

Recalling the conversation he had with her mother-in-law, the star shared, "My mother, my mother-in-law and I had a conversation in the past. I asked if she was ready to donate her eyes after death. She immediately replied yes. I remembered this past conversation and called My Blood Bank to arrange the donation of her eyes. The process was completed today."

Kanakaratnam, the wife of legendary Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away at 1:45 am on Saturday (Aug 30). She was the paternal grandmother of superstar Allu Arjun and the maternal grandmother of Ram Charan. The entire family, along with many well-known figures from the Telugu film industry, gathered for the last rites, which were performed the same day. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also visited actor-producer Allu Aravind's residence on Sunday (Aug 31).