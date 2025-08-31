/Param Sundari box office collection day 2: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer shows upward trend, crosses ₹ 15 crore mark

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's latest romantic-comedy, Param Sundari, which released in cinemas on August 29, had left no stone unturned in making this a starry and hit affair, given their promotions across the country. Reportedly, the domestic earnings of the film have crossed the Rs 15 crore mark.

Box office report day 2 of Param Sundari

According to the Sacnilk report, Param Sundari earned Rs 9.25 crore in India on its second day. On the first day, the collection of the film was Rs 7.25 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 16.5 crore.

Reportedly, the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 26.80 crore, and the gross collection is Rs 19.80 crore. Param Sundari had an overall 18.13% Hindi occupancy on August 30, 2025. The highest occupancy was recorded in Bengaluru (40.75%), followed by Chennai (36.50%) and Jaipur (20%).

Param Sundari: Plot, controversy, and more

Before the release of the film, Janhvi Kapoor had responded to her casting as a Malayali character, as her performance and accent in the trailer had led many people from Kerala, including actresses and content creators, to slam her portrayal. She clarified, saying that her character is “half-Tamilian, half-Malayali.” Speaking to ET Digital, Janhvi said, "Finally, here was a story that had all of that, but also gave me the chance to go towards my roots".

She further added, "Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema.”