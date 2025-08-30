/Param Sundari Box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer off to strong start, mints THIS much

Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, finally released in cinemas on August 29, 2025, much to the excitement of fans. The film, which has showcased the story of two states with quirky and fun-filled scenes, is off to a good start at the box office. Let's delve into knowing more about how much the romantic comedy film earned on day one.

Param Sundari box office report day one

According to the Sacnilk report, Param Sundari minted an estimation of Rs 7.25 crore net in India. While early estimates of Sacnilk have hinted that on the second day, the film has garnered Rs 2.24 crore, and now the total collection stands at Rs 9.49 crore.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Bengaluru (18%), followed by Hyderabad (16%), Jaipur (14%), Pune (10%), and Mumbai (9%). Reportedly, Param Sundari had an overall 9.67% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Param Sundari: review, cast, and more

As per the review of WION's Shomini Sen, Maddock Film’s latest Param Sundari, helmed by director Tushar Joshi, falls in a similar bracket but gets stuck in an attempt to be woke. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, attempts too many things in one go and thereby makes a utter chaos of the film.

“It is neither too funny nor too unique – with dollops of predictability thrown in. So, whatever you had expected the film to be (read a middling affair) after watching the trailer, it matches all of them and then some more.”