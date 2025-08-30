/Param Sundari Box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer off to strong start, mints THIS much

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari released in theatres on August 29. Know how much the film garnered on its first day at the box office.
Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, finally released in cinemas on August 29, 2025, much to the excitement of fans. The film, which has showcased the story of two states with quirky and fun-filled scenes, is off to a good start at the box office. Let's delve into knowing more about how much the romantic comedy film earned on day one.
According to the Sacnilk report, Param Sundari minted an estimation of Rs 7.25 crore net in India. While early estimates of Sacnilk have hinted that on the second day, the film has garnered Rs 2.24 crore, and now the total collection stands at Rs 9.49 crore.
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Bengaluru (18%), followed by Hyderabad (16%), Jaipur (14%), Pune (10%), and Mumbai (9%). Reportedly, Param Sundari had an overall 9.67% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
As per the review of WION's Shomini Sen, Maddock Film’s latest Param Sundari, helmed by director Tushar Joshi, falls in a similar bracket but gets stuck in an attempt to be woke. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, attempts too many things in one go and thereby makes a utter chaos of the film.
“It is neither too funny nor too unique – with dollops of predictability thrown in. So, whatever you had expected the film to be (read a middling affair) after watching the trailer, it matches all of them and then some more.”
Param Sundar is a romantic comedy film helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The film will offer a fresh pairing, and the two will be seen romancing each other for the first time on screen. The cross-cultural romance was released in cinemas on August 29, 2025.