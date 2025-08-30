/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna on Farhana's re-entry: 'Every person needs a chance to prove themselves'

Gaurav Khanna is proving to be one of the most balanced players in Bigg Boss 19. Neither aggressive nor passive, his game thrives on logic, honesty, and measured words.

While dividing duties, Gaurav made it clear he wouldn’t compromise on something he couldn’t handle. “I will not make food as I don’t know how to cook Indian food and housemates will remain hungry,” he told Kunickka, a statement that showed blunt honesty. Zeeshan too came forward to support Gaurav during the duties distribution, bridging the gap between the two. It was a reminder of how Gaurav builds bonds with action rather than noise.

Unaware about Farhana granting him access in the App Room task, Gaurav’s decision to choose her over ration left many stunned. His reasoning was simple yet powerful: “Every person needs a chance to showcase to prove themselves.” Farhana was touched and admitted she owed him this re-entry opportunity.

At the same time, she challenged him by saying, “You are playing very well, but you are taking everything to yourself and that is looking like you are silent.” Without breaking composure, Gaurav responded, “I was taking everyone’s side.”

Rebuilding his bond with Zeeshan, he explained his philosophy, “If a task can be done with a needle then why use a knife.” The line reflected his sharp perspective, solving problems with calm precision rather than unnecessary aggression.

For the unversed, Farhana Bhatt has re-entered the house. This move came as a complete surprise to many contestants, especially Baseer Ali. Soon after her entry, Bhatt confronted Ali about the remarks he had made about her when she was in a secret room.