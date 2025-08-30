Bigg Boss' Tanya Mittal is the final boss of 'Pick me'

Bigg Boss is back with a new season, new faces, and fresh chaos. It’s only been a week, so picking a favourite feels too soon. But if you asked me who I like the least? Easy. Tanya Mittal.

She introduces herself as a “spiritual influencer” and businesswoman, but what she’s really influencing is Pick Me culture. And Gen Z already has a word for that: a “Pick Me” woman. This is someone who chases male validation by putting other women down. Tanya? She’s practically the brand ambassador.

‘I’m better than other girls’ - Girl, you okay?

Whether Tanya’s chilling with one housemate or a whole group, she somehow circles back to flexing her wealth or hinting that she’s “better than other women.” But let’s pause - what does that even mean?

Her answer: sarees. Yes. During the captaincy task, Tanya claimed to be a feminist, but she previously suggested that women who cover up are automatically “better” than those who wear revealing clothes. Girl, no. That’s not feminism. That’s just moral policing with extra steps. Your outfit - a saree, jeans, or a bikini - has zero correlation with your character.

Preaching modesty and practicing hypocrisy?

In a chat with her fellow contestant Pranay More, Tanya bragged that she never wore short dresses or did the “usual showbiz stuff” other women had to. But a quick scroll through her Instagram shows her flaunting backless blouses and deep-neck outfits in glossy GRWM reels. Hypocrisy, party of one.

The makeup shade

One moment that really sealed the Pick Me deal was when Neelam Giri was doing her makeup with Pranay nearby. Tanya turned to him and said, “Teach me makeup, please. I don’t know how to do it. I look the same all day. Look at other girls, they’re always wearing fancy eyeliner.”

This is classic Pick Me language: “I’m not like those other girls.” She throws shade at women who enjoy makeup while performing “natural girl” innocence - even though she was herself wearing makeup. Being a “girl’s girl” means hyping up other women, not competing with them for validation.

Here's the problem

This isn’t just about Tanya’s contradictions; it’s about the message behind them. A woman in a saree deserves respect. So does a woman in a bikini. A woman with makeup is valid. So is one without. Feminism isn’t about declaring yourself “better” by shaming other women’s choices.

Maybe Tanya’s antics are just a game plan to stir controversy and stay relevant. But if she’s serious? That’s worrying. Because there’s nothing empowering about being the final boss of Pick Me energy.

Tanya, here’s the tea: a man who chooses you because you put down other women is not a prize - he’s a red flag - and so are you if you continue doing what you’re doing. The real flex isn’t being a Pick Me. It’s being a With Me, the woman who uplifts, supports, and stands beside other women.