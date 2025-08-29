/Cameron Diaz birthday special: Charlie's Angeles, The Mask and more, 6 must-watch films

From Charlie's Angels to The Holiday, on the occasion of Cameron Diaz's birthday, here are a few of the popular films she has featured in.
Cameron Diaz made everyone fall in love after her debut role in The Mask and established herself as one of the best Hollywood actresses. From her scene-stealing debut to playing the role of comedic genius in There's Something About Mary, here are a few of the best performances she has been part of.
The Mask is the story of Stanley, a meek bank employee, who turns into an eccentric and maniacal green-skinned superhero who can bend reality after wearing a wooden mask that was created by Loki, the Norse god of mischief.
The 2000 film tells the story of Natalie, Dylan, and Alex, who are three beautiful and uniquely talented tough girls, given the task of finding the kidnapped owner of Knox Enterprises, Eric Knox, by their millionaire boss, Charlie.
The film featuring Ben Stiller tells the story of Ted, a geek, who attempts to track down his high-school sweetheart, Mary, and hires a private detective to find out her whereabouts. He soon realises that he has to compete with others to impress her.
The Tom Cruise starrer revolves around the story of June, who meets Roy, a lethal operative, in an unlikely encounter. She gets entangled in his adventures and falls in love with him. However, she has to figure out whether he's a traitor or a good guy.
The psychological thriller tells the story of a suicide attempt by a former lover, which leaves hedonistic magnate David Aames's face disfigured until he gets corrective surgery. However, he starts to notice various oddities about his life post-surgery.
The film tells the story of two girls from different countries who swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys.