/Tamil stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's 47th birthday | See pics

Renowned Tamil actor Vishal is now engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika after dating for quite some time. Interestingly, the couple decided to exchange rings in the presence of both their families on the occasion of Vishal's 47th birthday. Several pictures from the engagement, which has now gone viral on social media, have been shared by Vishal.

Sneak peek from Vishal's engagement ceremony

The couple chose to get engaged on the actor's birthday. Vishal, who posted pictures of their engagement on his social media, wrote in the caption, "Thank you all, you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards".

Soon, netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. One user wrote, "Nice looking pair. Happy married life, brother". Another user wrote, "Congratulations, sir". "Congratulations, Anne. God bless you both", wrote the third user.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's relationship timeline

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal announced that they were in love at the audio launch of the event of Dhanshika's film Yogi Da. Dhanshika, while speaking at the audio and trailer launch of the film 'Yogi Da' in May this year, had said, "This morning, there was a news report. After that, Vishal and I spoke to each other before coming here.

For the past few years, there have been reports that Vishal and Dhansika are dating. Moreover, rumors have been doing the rounds that they are going to get married soon. For the unversed, Vishal was previously engaged to Anisha Reddy. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it didn't lead to marriage.

All about Vishal and Sai Dhanshika

Sai Dhanshika has worked in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thirudi and gained recognition for her performances in Peranmai and Aravaan.