/Princes Diana's time capsule opened 30 years later at London hospital; Know all about revealed items

Diana Spencer, the first wife of Charles III and mother of Prince William and Harry, became a global icon for her activism and glamour. However, the tragic tale of loss and heartbreak shook the whole world and the royal family to its very core and changed it forever. Now, after 34 years, a time capsule of the late Princess of Wales, which was buried at a London hospital, has been opened up after 30 years.

What items have been revealed in Princess Diana's time capsule?

Reportedly, the capsule was placed inside a wall at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in 1991 with the help of two children who won a TV competition. As per reports, the items that have been unraveled from the time capsule are the relics of a pre-Internet-enabled age, an early pocket TV, a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, and a copy of The Times newspaper.

According to reports, the items of Princess Diana's time capsule were decided via a competition run by the long-running British Children's TV show titled Blue Peter. The various items inside the capsule were chosen by two children, Sylvia Foulkes and David Watson, who had won the contest.

For the unversed, Diana had become the president of GOSH in 1989 and regularly visited the specialist children's hospital. She buried the container as part of a ceremony in March 1991, there to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the Variety Club Building, which was later in 1994.

All about Diana Spencer: Life, marriage, and death

Born in 1961, Diana Spencer was the fourth of five children of John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Frances Spencer, Viscountess Althorp (née Roche; 1936–2004). In 1981, while working as a nursery teacher's assistant, she became engaged to Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Their wedding took place at St Paul's Cathedral in July 1981 and made her Princess of Wales.

They separated in 1992, soon after the breakdown of their relationship became public knowledge. Their marital difficulties were widely publicised, and the couple divorced in 1996.