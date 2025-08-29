/Princes Diana's time capsule opened 30 years later at London hospital; Know all about revealed items

The time capsule of the late Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer, had buried a time capsule at a London hospital has now been opened after 30 years. Know what the items are which has been revealed.
Diana Spencer, the first wife of Charles III and mother of Prince William and Harry, became a global icon for her activism and glamour. However, the tragic tale of loss and heartbreak shook the whole world and the royal family to its very core and changed it forever. Now, after 34 years, a time capsule of the late Princess of Wales, which was buried at a London hospital, has been opened up after 30 years.
Reportedly, the capsule was placed inside a wall at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in 1991 with the help of two children who won a TV competition. As per reports, the items that have been unraveled from the time capsule are the relics of a pre-Internet-enabled age, an early pocket TV, a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, and a copy of The Times newspaper.
Also Read: Gen Z fed up with working from home and wants to return to the office. Really? These studies claim...
According to reports, the items of Princess Diana's time capsule were decided via a competition run by the long-running British Children's TV show titled Blue Peter. The various items inside the capsule were chosen by two children, Sylvia Foulkes and David Watson, who had won the contest.
For the unversed, Diana had become the president of GOSH in 1989 and regularly visited the specialist children's hospital. She buried the container as part of a ceremony in March 1991, there to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the Variety Club Building, which was later in 1994.
Born in 1961, Diana Spencer was the fourth of five children of John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Frances Spencer, Viscountess Althorp (née Roche; 1936–2004). In 1981, while working as a nursery teacher's assistant, she became engaged to Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.
Their wedding took place at St Paul's Cathedral in July 1981 and made her Princess of Wales.
They separated in 1992, soon after the breakdown of their relationship became public knowledge. Their marital difficulties were widely publicised, and the couple divorced in 1996.
Diana died in 1997 due to injuries resulting from a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing the paps. The crash also resulted in the deaths of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, who was also the acting security manager of Hôtel Ritz Paris. The funeral took place on September 6, which was one of the United Kingdom's highest viewing figures ever.