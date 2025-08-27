/Gen Z fed up with working from home and wants to return to the office. Really? These studies claim...

It might surprise you: Generation Z, often portrayed as digital natives who would rather work from a beach, is going back to the office — because they want to. In case you didn't notice, Gen Z workers — especially influencers and those in the early stages of their careers — are often lonelier when working remotely. They are actively seeking in-person environments to access more social support, mentorship, and personal development. This is a surprising twist in workplace trends: a growing number of Gen Z workers are opting for cubicles over cosy bedrooms. They are seeking work from office or hybrid options after five years of remote work, largely triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled by technology.

Loneliness is a great motivator for Gen Z

Loneliness at home is fuelling the desire for office life, say multiple recent studies. A recent Bupa survey of 8,000 UK adults found that four in 10 Gen Z workers feel lonely or socially isolated when working from home — significantly more than any other generation.

Influencers are loneliest: surprising insight from recent surveys of Gen Z

A striking finding from the same Bupa study was that nearly half of the influencers it surveyed reported feeling lonely, and about one in three plan to return to full-time traditional jobs within the next five years. Many remote content creators and digital freelancers — who one might assume enjoy the most freedom — are reportedly the loneliest of all.

“I specifically applied for roles with a physical office where I have supportive colleagues, can socialise at lunchtimes and meet friends in the evenings,” said one Gen Z worker, quoted in The Guardian.

According to the Bupa study, 45 per cent of young adults are actively looking for roles that offer more social interaction, compared to 27 per cent across all age groups.

The osmosis Gen Z is missing: even observing colleagues matters

Recent reports have highlighted how informal interactions — observing colleagues, spontaneous conversations, or after-work socialising — play a crucial role in career development. These are often absent in fully remote work setups.

There’s developmental value in being in an office, especially for Gen Z. Being around more experienced peers allows them to learn by osmosis — an opportunity they miss when working remotely full time.

Gen Z is leading a hybrid return to the office

Contrary to stereotypes, Gen Z is actually leading the charge back to office spaces. According to the Financial Times, workers under 24 average 3.1 days in the office per week, compared to 2.5–2.7 days for older generations.

Their preferred setup? A hybrid model. On average, Gen Z workers would like 2.6 days per week in the office. However, the return isn’t without complications. While 27 per cent feel more connected in the office, 21 per cent also report financial stress related to commuting and other in-office costs.

Gen Z has had enough of working from home?

A Harris Poll found that 91 per cent of Gen Z workers want a balance between virtual and in-person work, while 89 per cent of them believe that relationships built through in-person events give them greater confidence in their careers.

A Gallup survey data supports this: only 23 per cent of Gen Z workers prefer fully remote work — the lowest preference across all generations. In terms of productivity, 37 per cent said they perform best remotely, 32 per cent in the office, while 31 per cent said location doesn’t matter.

What Gen Z feels they're missing when working from home

Besides loneliness, the key drawbacks cited by Gen Z workers include missing out on mentorship, visibility, learning opportunities, and long-term career growth. Most surveys showed that the majority of Gen Z prefer a hybrid model that balances flexibility with meaningful in-person interactions.

Gen Z remote work is affecting mental health

A Ringover survey found that 79.4 per cent of 18–26-year-olds feel lonely at work. Of these, remote workers reported loneliness 98 per cent more often than office workers, and 179 per cent more than hybrid workers.

Another survey across the US and UK, featured on Workplace Insight, showed that 67 per cent of 18–34-year-olds struggle to make friends while working from home, and 81 per cent said they would feel more isolated if full-time remote work continued.

Trapped in rooms: the emotional toll

A poignant example comes from a Business Insider interview with Gen Z workers. “I just felt like I was almost trapped between these four walls,” said one respondent.

Many young workers shared that returning to shared workspaces improved their morale, productivity, observational learning, and ambition.

Still, flexibility remains central to Gen Z’s work preferences.

What do Gen Z’s work preferences mean for employers?

The new generation's approach is forcing employers to rethink the role of the office — not as a place for surveillance, but one of support, community, and growth.

Several companies are now experimenting with “anchor days,” structured mentorship, and cohort-based hiring, in order to provide the interaction and guidance that Gen Z craves.

While flexibility still holds value, it’s increasingly clear that for the youngest workers, human connection is more important than convenience.