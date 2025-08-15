LOGIN
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 Iconic temples in India to celebrate Janmashtami

Published: Aug 15, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 18:21 IST

This year's Janmashtami marks the 5,252nd birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Krishna. It will be observed on Saturday, August 16, all over India. 

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple
Situated in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, famous as the birthplace of Shri Krishna. It is deeply sacred for Hindu devotees and hosts midnight birth ceremonies.

Banke Bihari Temple
This is another famous temple of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, situated barely 15 km away from the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Its unique darshan rituals and emotional devotional fervour are famous across the country.

Prem Mandir
It is also situated in the small town of Vrindavan, which is considered to be the place where the Hindu God Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood and youth engaging in divine pastimes or ‘leelas’.

Radha Madan Mohan Temple
One of Vrindavan’s oldest temples, dating back to almost 16th century, it celebrates Krishna in the form “Madan Mohan,” with timeless rituals and spiritual ambience.

Dwarkadhish Temple
Situated in Dwarka, Gujarat, here, the Krishna is celebrated as the King Krishna or King of Dwarka. It is also known for processions, kirtans, and devotional fervour.

Sri Krishna Matha
It is situated at Ududpi in a Southern city of Karnataka. Offers midnight Arghya Pradana, cultural performances, and processions. It is also the most picturesque of all.

Guruvayur Temple
This is also situated in the Southern state of Kerala. Often described as the “Dwarka of the South,” it's famed for devotional fervour, lamp-lit decor, and feasting rituals on Janmashtami

Shreenathji
A revered site dedicated to Shrinathji is located in Rajasthan. Here, traditional rituals and soul-stirring bhajans mark the festivities.

Govind Dev Ji Temple
This is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The temple sees huge devout participation, music and community-style celebration.

Venugopala Swamy Temple
A serene Hoysala-style temple dedicated to an avatar of Krishna, offering quieter, more introspective celebrations. It is located in Kannambadi, Tamil Nadu.

