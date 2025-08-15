Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 Iconic temples in India to celebrate Janmashtami

This year's Janmashtami marks the 5,252nd birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Krishna. It will be observed on Saturday, August 16, all over India.
Situated in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, famous as the birthplace of Shri Krishna. It is deeply sacred for Hindu devotees and hosts midnight birth ceremonies.
This is another famous temple of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, situated barely 15 km away from the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Its unique darshan rituals and emotional devotional fervour are famous across the country.
It is also situated in the small town of Vrindavan, which is considered to be the place where the Hindu God Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood and youth engaging in divine pastimes or ‘leelas’.
One of Vrindavan’s oldest temples, dating back to almost 16th century, it celebrates Krishna in the form “Madan Mohan,” with timeless rituals and spiritual ambience.
Situated in Dwarka, Gujarat, here, the Krishna is celebrated as the King Krishna or King of Dwarka. It is also known for processions, kirtans, and devotional fervour.
It is situated at Ududpi in a Southern city of Karnataka. Offers midnight Arghya Pradana, cultural performances, and processions. It is also the most picturesque of all.
This is also situated in the Southern state of Kerala. Often described as the “Dwarka of the South,” it's famed for devotional fervour, lamp-lit decor, and feasting rituals on Janmashtami
A revered site dedicated to Shrinathji is located in Rajasthan. Here, traditional rituals and soul-stirring bhajans mark the festivities.
This is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The temple sees huge devout participation, music and community-style celebration.
A serene Hoysala-style temple dedicated to an avatar of Krishna, offering quieter, more introspective celebrations. It is located in Kannambadi, Tamil Nadu.