/Miss Universe India 2025: Meet 22-year old Manika Vishwakarma, winner of beauty pageant

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 10:44 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:44 IST
Manika Vishwakarma, winner of Miss Universe India 2025 Photograph: (X)

Manika Vishwakarma, the 22-year-old from Rajasthan, has clinched the title of Miss Universe India 2025. She will now be representing India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2025 competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand in November this year. 

Miss Universe India, the second edition of the beauty pageant, was held on August 18 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Manika Vishwakarma clinched the title, in which Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha passed on the crown. The first runner-up was Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Mehak Dhingra from Haryana as the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik was the third runner-up.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and is currently residing in Delhi. She is in the final year of a Political Science and Economics Degree. Before this win, she had also been crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.

In addition, Manika is trained in classical dance and knows painting. Adding more achievements, Manika has represented India at the BIMSTEC, an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs, and her artistic excellence has been recognised by both the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

Beyond academics and the arts, Manika is equally committed to advocacy. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform dedicated to reframing perceptions of neurodivergence. Through this initiative, she highlights the importance of viewing conditions like ADHD not as limitations but as unique cognitive strengths.

Manika Vishwakarma, after winning Miss Universe India 2025

A clip shared by ANI, soon after winning the beauty pageant, Manika expressed her happiness and stated, "This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I would like to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home". Manika Vishwakarma will now represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2025 competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand on November 21.

All about Miss Universe India 2025

The grand event lit up Jaipur on Monday night with dazzling lights, music, and glamour as 48 contestants from across the country competed for the coveted crown. The finale was judged by Miss Universe India owner Nikhil Anand, actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, and filmmaker Farhad Samji.

This year’s pageant saw participants from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

