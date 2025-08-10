Mom Kiara Advani's fair trade with daughter in sweet post, 'I change your diapers, you change my world...'

Kiara Advani is loving her life as a mom! Bollywood actress is embracing motherhood after giving birth to her and husband Sidharth Malhotra's first child on July 15, 2025. Since welcoming their little bundle of joy, Kiara has been living a low-key life away from the spotlight. Weeks after becoming a mom, Kiara gave her millions of fans a glimpse into her new life. Gushing over her experience, the actress shared a heartwarming Instagram post that perfectly summed up her current mood and journey.

On Saturday (Aug 9), the War 2 actress shared a note on Instagram, reading,' “I change your diapers, you change my world. Fair trade.”

Kiara Advani's Instagram post Photograph: (Instagram/Kiara Advani)

The post describes her wonderful life as a parent.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra become parents!

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child on July 15, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the couple officially announced the arrival of their girl with a sweet post. Sharing a joint post on Instagram, they wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The emotional post featured heart balloons in a pink-shaded card.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in February 2025.

Kiara and Siddharth tied the knot in 2023 in Udaipur after dating for a few years. The couple had first met on the set of Shershaah.

Kiara's work front

Kiara is set to rule the big screens with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the trailer was dropped, the chat around Advani's sensual looks has taken the internet by storm. Backed by YRF, the film will be Kiara's first post-welcoming her baby girl.