From Gandhi to Chaplin: Must-watch movies directed by Richard Attenborough

Richard Attenborough was not only a remarkable actor but also one of the finest directors of his generation. His films carried a deep emotional resonance. Here are some of his best directorial works that remain timeless.

Richard Attenborough carved a legacy not just as an acclaimed actor but also as a visionary filmmaker. His directorial work often blended history and sweeping emotion, resulting in films that continue to inspire audiences worldwide. From historical epics to moving dramas, his films remain unforgettable.

Gandhi (1982)
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gandhi (1982)

A monumental biopic on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, this film earned Attenborough two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. With Ben Kingsley’s iconic performance, Gandhi remains a cinematic masterpiece.

Cry Freedom (1987)
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Cry Freedom (1987)

This powerful drama tells the story of South African activist Steve. It stars Denzel Washington and Kevin Kline. The movie brilliantly balances political tension with a deeply human story, shedding light on the cruelty of apartheid.

Chaplin (1992)
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Chaplin (1992)

In this biographical drama, Robert Downey Jr. delivered one of his best performances as silent film legend Charlie Chaplin. The movie is a heartfelt tribute to one of cinema’s greatest pioneers, exploring his genius and struggles.

A Bridge Too Far (1977)
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

This war epic chronicled the failed Operation Market Garden of World War II., which led to the death of over 13,000 Allied soldiers. The movie had a star-studded cast, which included Sean Connery and Robert Redford. The film remains highly influential.

Shadowlands (1993)
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Shadowlands (1993)

A love story between author C.S. Lewis and poet Joy Davidman, this film is an intimate and emotionally charged story that stars Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger. It remains one of Attenborough's most touching films.

Oh! What a Lovely War (1969)
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Oh! What a Lovely War (1969)

Attenborough’s directorial debut was a bold anti-war musical that cleverly satirised the First World War. The film’s innovative style and biting commentary helped influence countless filmmakers.

