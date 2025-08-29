/Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Here’s why netizens are raving about the dark superhero film

The superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as the dark horse of the 2025 Kerala Onam box office clash. While Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam leads after day one with ₹4 crores ($480,000), Lokah is close behind, collecting ₹3 crores ($360,000). The movie has been earning praise from netizens for its tone, performances, and world-building. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, it marks the first instalment of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

Here's what netizens are saying about Lokah

What is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra?

The story follows Sunny, a young man who develops a crush on his new neighbour, the enigmatic Chandra. As he tries to learn more about her, he discovers she is not human and that the myths and legends he grew up hearing are real. Unlike most Indian superhero films, Lokah draws inspiration from Indian folklore, particularly Kerala’s rich traditions.

Meet the star-studded cast of Lokah

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, Naslen as Sunny, Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Arun Kurian as Naijil, Vijayaraghavan as Daniel, Chandu Salimkumar as Venu, and Nishanth Sagar as Prakash. Cameos include appearances by Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Dulquer Salmaan, and Soubin Shahir.

Lokah’s budget and crew

Directed by Dominic Arun, the movie is co-written by him along with Santhy Balachandran. This marks Dulquer Salmaan’s seventh production, mounted on a budget of ₹30 crores($3.6 million). Pre-production began in September 2024, with filming wrapping up by January 2025. The film’s cinematography is by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, music by Jakes Bejoy, and stunt direction by Yannick B.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has made a strong start at the box office, and time will tell if it can sustain the momentum. For now, audiences are eager to see what the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe has lined up next.

