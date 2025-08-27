/Dies Irae: first teaser for Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan's horror film with Pranav Mohanlal is here|Watch

The first teaser for Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan's upcoming horror film Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal, is finally out, and it is nothing short of terrifying. Horror fans are in for a real treat, as the film has been one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases since it was first announced. Rahul Sadasivan has already proven himself in the horror genre with two back-to-back successes. His first was Bhoothakaalam, followed by Bramayugam. Considering his strong track record, the mounting excitement surrounding Dies Irae is completely understandable. While the short teaser does not reveal much about the plot, it offers just enough clues.

The Dies Irae teaser is here

The teaser opens with Pranav Mohanlal sitting in a hospital, his hands drenched in blood and his expression one of shock. Pranav’s character seems to be plagued by a haunting presence, and he narrates chillingly that if someone dies with strong feelings of hatred or desire, they never truly pass on but instead linger in the world. The teaser then cuts to the disturbing sight of a corpse being pulled out of a well, a scene that feels like a deliberate homage to the classic horror film The Ring. Though brief, the teaser ends on a striking note as Pranav declares that the only way to uncover the truth is to return to where it all began. The shot closes with him standing before a sinister-looking mansion.

The meaning behind Dies Irae

In Latin, Dies Irae translates to “The Day of Wrath.” It refers to a Christian hymn composed in the late 12th century, centred on Judgement Day, when angels summon the souls of the dead before God’s throne, signalled by the sound of a trumpet. This connection is further reinforced by the film’s posters, which depict a throne and a trumpet surrounded by anguished, damned souls.

Dies Irae release date

Dies Irae is scheduled for release on October 31, 2025. With its Halloween premiere, the film is poised to deliver a chilling cinematic experience and stands out as one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year.