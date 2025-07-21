/Drishyam 3: Director Jeethu Joseph warns of legal consequences to makers of Hindi version featuring Ajay Devgn, Know why

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated films. Ever since the makers of this popular franchise announced that pre-production had already begun, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new twist and mystery in this part. Director Jeethu Joseph, who will be helming the film, has revealed that he has prevented the Hindi version featuring Ajay Devgn from being made ahead of the Malayali film. Let's know the reason behind the director's revelation.

Why did Jeethu Joseph prevent the Hindi version of Drishyam from being made before the Malayalam version?



As per the Mathrubhumi report, Jeethu Joseph said that there had been discussions of both Hindi and Malayali versions being made simultaneously. He said, "There were demands to make the Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven't made any final decisions on those matters. There were initially some plans to begin with the Hindi version, but after a hint was given that this might be dealt with legally, they backed off".



Jeethu Joseph further shared, "I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I've never been under immense pressure for a long time." He also disclosed that his writing sessions begin as early as 3:30 am every day. He also clarified that the Malayali version is being finalized and the film is likely to begin production around October this year.

For the unversed, the movie was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹60 crores ($6.9 million) at the box office, as per reports and it was remade in four regional Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The movie was also adapted internationally in Sinhala and Chinese. Drishyam is considered one of the best thrillers ever produced by the Malayalam film industry.

All about Drishyam



The Malayalam language crime thriller Drishyam tells the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.



In the Malayalam version, apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Irshad, Kunchan, Roshan Basheer, and Kozhikode Narayanan Nair among others.