Renowned Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is best known for his films including Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Uglu, and Thunivu, among others, escaped unscathed after his car was involved in an accident during the GT4 European Series race in Italy. The incident, which took place at the Misano race track, has now gone viral on social media with several pictures and videos from the venue.

Viral video of Ajith Kumar at the accident scene in Italy's Misano race track, fans react

The car had collided while Ajith Kumar was participating in the second round of the GT4 European Series. But, despite the collision, Ajith emerged without any injury, which made fans sigh in relief. But what has made fans surprised is that the actor is seen taking a pause and then later helping the ground staff clean up the debris on the racetrack.

Soon, the amazed fans took to the comment section to acknowledge and appreciate the actor for his gesture, as they said that not many would do such an act of cleaning the debris after facing an accident. One user wrote, "Commentators about our Ajith Kumar say- He is a fine champion who helps clear the wreckage from the car, and not many drivers would do that". Another user wrote, "That's Ajith Kumar for you- grace, grit & gestures both on and off the track".

This is not the first time he has been involved in a car accident. Despite being a keen car racer, he has always been brave and hard-headed about this and faced it without any fear. At the beginning of this year, he was involved in two car crashes during a high-speed racing event in the Spanish City of Valencia. But, despite this challenge, he still managed to finish in 14th place, winning appreciations from everyone.

All about Ajith Kumar

Veteran star Ajith Kumar predominantly worked in the Tamil cinema industry and has delivered several hits. Ajith began his career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil romantic drama En Veedu En Kanavar. After his success in Rajavin Parvaiyile, his first breakthrough was Aasai (1995). Ajith established himself as a romantic hero with Kadhal Kottai (1996), Kaadhal Mannan (1998), and Aval Varuvala (1998), and established himself as an action hero starting with the film Amarkalam (1999).