The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be hitting the big screen worldwide soon. The movie has been getting rave reviews from early screenings, with many calling it a return to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interview, director Matt Shakman talked about the movie's post-credit scenes and its connection to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will team up with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to take on Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and his multiverse army.

Russo Brothers steer the Future of the Fantastic Four

Talking with ComicBookMovie, Matt Shakman shared how he had no qualms about turning over the characters to the Russo Brothers for the movie’s post-credit scenes and their next appearance in the MCU.



“They were very involved and as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie.”

Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom cameo rumours swirl

There is speculation online that the post-credit scene will have a cameo by Downey’s Doctor Doom, which will mark his return to the MCU. The actor kicked off the MCU in 2008 with Iron Man and was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. His return has Marvel fans buzzing with excitement.

Who is Doctor Doom?

In the comics, Victor Von Doom is from the fictional European country of Latveria. He is a genius scientist and master of sorcery who wants to unite humanity under his rule. He wears a specially created suit that grants him super strength, speed and the power of flight.

Big stakes and bigger box office expectations

So we will have to wait until the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps to get a few answers. The movie kicks off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is projected to earn somewhere between $125 million and $150 million in the US markets in its opening weekend.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.