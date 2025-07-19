The Fantastic Four: First Steps first reviews are out, is Marvel finally back?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is gearing up for its release, and the first reviews are out. The movie kicks off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is projected to earn somewhere between $125 million and $150 million in the US markets in its opening weekend. Marvel Studios has a lot riding on the movie due to the underperformance of their recent films. The last entry, Thunderbolts, despite getting positive reviews, only grossed $382 million worldwide. So let’s take a look at what early reviews for the movie have to say.

What early reviews have to say about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Who are the Fantastic Four?

The movie marks the MCU debut of the iconic superhero team, The Fantastic Four. The team consists of Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who all gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

First Steps is set in an alternate dimension separate from the main MCU timeline and takes place on an alternate version of Earth, where the team are beloved superheroes who have saved the world countless times. However, the existence of their world is threatened when the cosmic entity known as Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, marks their world for destruction.

Galactus and Silver Surfer make their MCU debut

In the comics, Galactus is a powerful being that has existed since the creation of the universe and consumes entire planets to sustain itself. Now the Fantastic Four must find a way to save their world before it’s too late. The movie also marks the MCU debut of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, a being who serves as Galactus’ herald.

The movie is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.