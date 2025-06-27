Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal says Marvel told him to tone down Reed Richards’ 1960s accent

Pedro Pascal will be making his Marvel debut with Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pascal plays the role of Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, the leader of the team. In a recent interview, the actor shared a few insights into his role, in particular, what Marvel told him to change. The movie will kick off Phase Six of the MCU and has a lot riding on it for the studio. First Steps will hopefully help Marvel course-correct and bring the franchise back on track.

Mid-Atlantic accent dialled back

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Pedro Pascal said, "The theatre of that is something to step into. I don't know if I do it well, they had to keep on pulling me back from a very mid-Atlantic, early 60s talk. They had a dialect coach who was going to help us into that kind of dialect."

"I took to it so well, they had to pull me aside... they were like, 'Uh, talk more like yourself.' I had a hard time doing that because I was so into the era, which for me, was something to step into, as it's different from what we've seen before. What they've created is something we haven't seen."

The Fantastic Four has had several live-action adaptations over the years, with mixed success. In the comics, the team includes Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who all gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission.

Box office projections

Fantastic Four: First Steps is projected to take in somewhere between $125 million to $150 million in the US markets in its opening weekend. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25th July 2025.