/Akshay Kumar gets angry as he calls out fan for recording him in London | Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is spending some free time in London. The superstar was recently spotted walking on the streets when he confronted a fan who was recording him without permission. In the clip, the actor appeared visibly upset as he called out to the fan.

Akshay Kumar stops a fan from filming

In a video shared by an Instagram user named iamharryy24, Akshay Kumar can be seen walking on Oxford Street when he notices a fan recording him.



Dressed in a loose grey T-shirt, shorts, and casual shoes, Kumar, who appeared to be out for a walk, became upset and called out to the fan. He even walked toward the man and attempted to take the camera. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, ''The way he try to took my mobile it was amazing experience when he touched me with angriness🥹🫶@Akshaykumar’''



In another clip, Kumar was seen casually walking on the road. Toward the end of the video, Kumar posed for a selfie with the fan, suggesting that things ended on a positive note. In another clip, Kumar was seen walking casually on the road.

The video has garnered a wave of reactions from netizens. Some criticised the Instagram user for not respecting the actor's privacy.



One user wrote,''When people will have civic sense not to film someone without their consent 👏 shameful act 🙌 you could have normally ask for a selfie .''

Another user wrote,''Sometimes treat them like a normal person???''