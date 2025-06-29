/Kannappa Box office collection day 2: Vishnu Manchu sees dip on second day, earns this much

June surely witnessed a line of most-awaited releases. Amongst them, Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa, after creating much hype before its release on June 27 made a good start on the first day. However, the film has slightly seen a dip on the second day and first Saturday. Let's check out the latest box office report of Kannappa here.

Kannappa: Box office report day 2

According to Sacnilk report, the mythological epic film minted Rs 7 crore on the second day, which is less compared to the first day (Rs 9.35 crore). On the second day, the highest occupancy was recorded in Trichy (60.50%) followed by Chennai (25.25%), Coimbatore (19.50%), and Salem (16.25%). The total collection now stands at Rs 16.35 crore.

For the unversed, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has a reported budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million).

All about Kannappa

Based on a true story, the movie is based on the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.

