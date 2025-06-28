/Kannappa Box office collection day 1: Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus kicks off to a good start, mints this much

Kannappa featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead released in cinemas on June 27. The mythological epic has opened to good numbers on day one.
Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa was finally released in theatres on June 27 and since then has been receiving positive reviews globally upon its release. With star-studded cameos and cinematography at a grand scale, even before its release had created quite a buzz. Reportedly, the film has garnered decent numbers at the box office.
According to Sacnilk report, the mythological epic drama earned around Rs 9 crore net in India on its first day. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Trichy (34%) followed by Chennai (20.25%), Coimbatore (17.75%), Pondicherry (17.33%), and Salem (14.75%). Early estimates of day 2 collection of Kannappa is Rs 0.44 crore.
On day one, the Tamil version collected Rs 0.1 crore, the Telugu version- Rs 8 crore, the Hindi version Rs 0.6 crore, Kannada- Rs 0.1 crore, and in Malayalam Rs 0.15 crore.
Before the film's release, the makers faced heat after some members of the Brahmin community objected to two comic characters in the film - Pilaka and Gilaka - played by Brahmanandam and Saptagiri respectively.
Reportedly, these two characters have insulted the Brahmin community. In regard to this, the writer of the film Akella Siva Prasad, had to address the issue to netizens. Later, the dialogue writer of the film Akella Siva Prasad cleared the stance on the matter.
Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has a reported budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million).