Kannappa: The first action-packed trailer for the upcoming Telugu multi-starrer is here | Watch

The first trailer for Vishnu Manchu's mythological film Kannappa is here, and it is action-packed. The trailer offers glimpses of an intense battle between warring clans, shot against the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand.

Taking to X, the makers of the movie shared the trailer with the caption:

“An unforgettable tale of love, faith & sacrifice. #Kannappa — the story of a humble hunter whose devotion shook the heavens — now comes to life in this powerful trailer. A grand Historical masterpiece awaits! Har Har Mahadev Har Ghar Mahadev.”

A star-studded cast

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is one of the biggest Telugu films of the year, featuring a massive ensemble cast and special appearances by some of India's biggest stars. These include Prabhas as Rudra, Mohanlal as Kirata, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati.

Kannappa had been mired in controversy recently after a hard disk containing a fight sequence and crucial VFX files was stolen by two individuals. Reddy Vijay Kumar, the executive producer at TwentyFour Frames Factory Private Limited, filed a police complaint.

The film, with a reported budget of ₹200 crore ($23.2 million), and written by Vishnu Manchu. The cinematography is by Sheldon Chau, and the music is composed by Stephen Devassy. Filming began on 25 September 2023 in New Zealand and wrapped up in May 2024 in Hyderabad.

A tale of devotion and sacrifice

From what we know of the plot, the film follows Kannappa, played by Vishnu Manchu, a tribal hunter who becomes a devotee of Shiva. The ensemble cast also includes Mohan Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Yogi Babu, Devaraj, and Siva Balaji.

Kannappa will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen worldwide on 27 June 2025.