/Kannappa trailer pre-release event update: Makers issue statement, Know date and time

Kannappa is touted to be one of the biggest and most anticipated films of the year. The mythological film boasts a star-studded cast and features cameos from some of the biggest stars in the country. The pre-release event which was scheduled yesterday was cancelled due to the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The makers have now finally unveiled the date and time of the event.

When will the pre-release of Kannappa event happen?

The official X handle of The Kannappa shared the update with fans and wrote, "Get ready to witness the divine saga of unwavering devotion and sacrifice as the #Kannappa trailer premieres today at 6:00 PM.A timeless tale of faith comes alive on screen. Stay tuned! Har Har Mahadev.Har Ghar Mahadev".

Eager and excited fans soon flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "It will be 100% better than HHVM". Another user wrote, "Competition between two industries". "Eagerly waiting".

In an earlier report, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12 afternoon. Flight AI171 with 242 people onboard went down minutes after departing from the airport. In the wake of the tragic air crash, the pre-release events of Kuberaa and Kannappa were cancelled. There is no update about Kuberaa for now.

Kannappa incident

The parcel containing the hard drive was reportedly received by Raghu, an office boy working at the Filmnagar office. Raghu then handed over the package to a woman called Charitha. Since then, both individuals have been missing. A police investigation is currently underway.

Reddy Vijay Kumar, the executive producer at TwentyFour Frames Factory Private Limited, has filed a police complaint. In his statement, he said that the hard drive containing crucial content of Kannappa was recently dispatched by courier from HIV Studios in Mumbai to his office located in Filmnagar.

The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.

It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.