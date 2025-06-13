/Ahmedabad plane crash: Makers of Kuberaa and Kannappa cancel pre-release events

In a shocking turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12 afternoon. Flight AI171 with 242 people onboard went down minutes after departing from the airport. In the wake of the tragic air crash, the pre-release events of Kuberaa and Kannappa have been cancelled.

Kuberaa and Kannappa pre-release events cancelled, makers issue statement

The Air India crash in Ahmedabad has left the entire country in shock and several celebrities took to social media platforms to mourn for the people who lost their lives. To stand in solidarity with the grieving families, the makers decided to postpone the events.

The official X handle of Kuberaa Movie wrote, "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families".

A note from the makers of Kannappa read, "Makers of Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have taken a collective decision to cancel the Kannappa trailer launch event that was scheduled to be held in Indore. The move comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which has left the entire country in shock".

"As a mark of respect for the lives lost, the team has also chosen to defer the trailer release by a day. The focus remains on standing in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time", the team said in a statement.

All about Kannappa and Kuberaa

Mukesh Kumar Singh helms the magnum opus Kannappa and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others. It is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27, 2005.

Kuberaa is a social thriller film that tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation and also explores themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Dalip Tahil among others. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on an epic scale and will release in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 20.