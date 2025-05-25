The makers finally unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated film Kuberaa featuring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in key roles. The teaser promises intense scenes and a dark saga filled with power and greed.

Kuberaa teaser dropped, fans react to the clip

In the clip, Dhanush appears in a rugged look, delivering his scenes with unfiltered intensity. While Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh are seen in the teaser, which hints at their crucial roles in the crime thriller. Veteran actor Nagarjuna plays a layered, complex character in the film.

Soon after Kuberaa teaser was unveiled, fans soon flooded social media platforms. One user wrote, “Nagarjuna and Dhanush acting fantastic”. Another user wrote, “One of the best teasers in recent times”. “Damn the background music is so catchy”, wrote the third user.

All about Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a social thriller film which tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformations and also explores themes of greed, ambition and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Dalip Tahil among others. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on an epic scale and will release in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 20.