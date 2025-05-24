Spirit: Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas's project, Animal actress confirms

After the success of Animal, Triptii Dimri is the new 'it' girl of Bollywood. The actress is surely making her way in the film industry after her stints in Mom and Laila Majnu among others. Triptii surprised her fans by sharing that she will be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' film Spirit.

Triptii Dimri shares a heartfelt note after Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced her as the female lead of Spirit

The Qala star took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude by sharing a post. She wrote, "Still sinking in….So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comment section and wished well for the actress. One user wrote, "Well well well, I hope it's a continuation of their collaboration in Animal. Vanga sir got her to deliver a good performance in the emotional scenes, even in such a short role. So excited about what's in store in Spirit". Another user wrote, "Welcome to Rebelwood". "This is huge", wrote the third user.

This comes after the recent reports of Deepika Padukone being dropped from the project for making unprofessional demands. Despite the actress being paid Rs 20 crore, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was still not happy with her for multiple demands. This led to friction between the two celebrities.

All about Spirit

Spirit will feature Prabhas in a fierce and intense role. The highly anticipated film which was officially announced in 2021, is currently in the pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on floors this year.

Interestingly, this pan-India project will mark Triptii Dimri and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second collaboration after Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. They also will be working together for the sequel of Animal as well.

