Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is one of the Biggest and Most Anticipated Telugu Films of the Year. The mythological film boasts a star-studded cast and features cameos from some of the biggest stars in the country.

First Look of Prabhas as Rudra

Fans have just received their first look at Prabhas's character, Rudra, from the film. In the Vedas, Rudra is an avatar of Shiva.

PRABHAS AS RUDRA - FIRST LOOK IS HERE... PAN-INDIA FILM 'KANNAPPA' TO RELEASE ON 25 APRIL 2025... #FirstLook of #Prabhas from the highly-anticipated film #Kannappa is out now... Arrives in *cinemas* on 25 April 2025.#Kannappa features #VishnuManchu and #PreityMukhundhan, with… pic.twitter.com/Ncw0fVKTKu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2025

Star-Studded Cameos

Along with Prabhas, the film will feature a cameo from Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati, and Mohanlal as Kirāta. There are rumours that Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith will also make cameo appearances, but no official confirmation has been made.

Kannappa's Plot and Cast

From what we know of the plot, the film follows Kannappa, played by Vishnu Manchu, a tribal hunter who becomes a devotee of Shiva. The ensemble cast includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Yogi Babu, Devaraj, and Siva Balaji.

The Crew

The film has been made on a budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million), with a script written by Vishnu Manchu, cinematography by Sheldon Chau, and music composed by Stephen Devassy. Filming began on Sep 25, 2023, in New Zealand and concluded in May 2024 in Hyderabad.

Kannappa will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen worldwide on April 25, 2025.

