Christopher Nolan has added Elliot Page to the cast of his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. The film will mark the second collaboration between the actor and director since Inception (2010). There is also a rumour that Mia Goth has been cast in an undisclosed role.

The Odyssey

The film will be an adaptation of Homer's classic epic The Odyssey, which follows the decade-long sea voyage of the Greek hero Odysseus, King of Ithaca, after the Trojan War. Cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, Odysseus and his crew must navigate a perilous journey home.

Star-Studded Cast

Elliot Page will be joined by an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton.

While there is no concrete information on which roles each actor will play, it is rumoured that Matt Damon will portray Odysseus and Tom Holland will play his son, Telemachus.

The film will be Nolan’s most expensive project to date, with a budget of $250 million. The movie will also use the latest IMAX technology to bring the epic to life. Filming is set to begin in February in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and throughout the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy.

The Odyssey is scheduled to hit the big screen on 17 July 2026.

