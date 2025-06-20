/Kannappa controversy: Writer of Vishnu Manchu starrer addresses issue over mockery of Brahmin community

Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa's release is only a week away and the film is now facing a controversy. The recent release of the trailer has received a good response, but few portrayals in the film have drawn flak. According to reports, some members of the Brahmin community have objected to two comic characters in the film - Pilaka and Gilaka - played by Brahmanandam and Saptagiri respectively. Reportedly, these two characters have insulted the Brahmin community. In regard to this, the writer of the film Akella Siva Prasad, had to address the issue to netizens.

Writer of Kannappa breaks silence on mockery of Brahmin community

As per reports, dialogue writer Akella Siva Prasad said in a statement, "There is nothing in the film that insults Brahmins or any community. I am a Brahmin, and the director Mukesh Kumar Singh is also a Brahmin. We have great respect for all traditions".

He further said that the old stories about Kannappa, temple priests were sometimes shown in a bad way. But, the example of Mohan Babu's character, who played the role of Mahadeva Sastri, a priest is shown with great respect and devotion. Reportedly, the character is inspired by the 16th-century book Sri Kalahasti Mahatyam.

"They blessed Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu after watching the film. Even many Brahmins, like lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry worked on this project. No one would spend so much money and time just to hurt anyone's feelings", Siva Prasad said.

Kannappa: Plot, release date, cast and more

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.