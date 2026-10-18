/Brendan Taylor overtakes Andy Flower to become Zimbabwe’s leading ODI run-scorer

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has made history by becoming his country’s highest run-scorer in ODIs after returning to international cricket last year following a reversal of his retirement decision. The 40-year-old achieved the milestone on Saturday (Oct 17) during Zimbabwe’s match against Bangladesh in the first game of the ODI tri-series in the UAE. Batting at No. 4, he scored 81 runs off 101 balls to help Zimbabwe post 271/8 in 50 overs.

During his innings, Taylor went past Andy Flower’s record of 6,786 ODI runs to become Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer in the format. He needed 31 runs to break the record and reached the mark with the fifth ball of the 16th over, bowled by Mosaddek Hossain.

Taylor, who led Zimbabwe at the 2015 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, made his ODI debut in 2004. He has now scored 6,837 runs in 211 matches, including 11 centuries and 40 half-centuries.

Flower, widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, scored 6,786 runs in 213 ODIs between 1992 and 2003.

In the list of Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorers in ODIs, Taylor and Flower are followed by Grant Flower and Hamilton Masakadza. Grant scored 6,571 runs in 221 matches during his 18-year ODI career, while Masakadza finished with 5,658 runs in 209 matches between 2001 and 2019.

Most runs in ODIs for Zimbabwe