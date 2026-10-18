/'Success doesn't have to be...': WI skipper Hope after T20I series draw against India

West Indies captain Shai Hope said his team’s performance in the 2-2 T20I series draw against India showed how much the side had improved as a unit. He also stressed that “success does not necessarily have to be series wins”. The high-scoring series ended without a result after rain forced the fifth and final T20I to be abandoned following just 7.4 overs of play. With no result possible in the decider, captains Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope shared the trophy after their teams delivered strong performances in the first four matches.

However, West Indies are still waiting for a bilateral series win in India, as their last such success came during the 2002-03 tour, when they won the ODI series 4-3.

Speaking after the match, Hope reflected on his team’s progress and the importance of taking the series to a 2-2 draw.

“We have not won a series here in 20-plus years. To get this far in the series shows what we’ve done as a unit. Success does not necessarily have to be series wins, to see the way the guys have been progressing has been commendable.”

Hope also praised his bowling attack, particularly Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul and Roston Chase, for their contributions throughout the series. Springer took seven wickets, while Paul finished with eight and Chase claimed six.

Paul also picked up a five-wicket haul in the previous match in Hyderabad, helping West Indies defend a huge total of 248 runs.

“Bowling front, saw Shamar Springer come in and play a crucial role at the back end, wickets and death overs. Keemo Paul similarly, Roston has been bowling well. The way we play our cricket in general, everyone was chipping in. Pleasing from the bowling side of things,” he said.

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Hope, who was named Player of the Series, also spoke about the importance of confidence and sticking to his usual approach. He scored two centuries during the T20I series and has now hit four centuries across the ODI and T20I formats.