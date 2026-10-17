/SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada set to return as Bavuma signals team changes

In a massive boost to South Africa, their ace seamer Kagiso Rabada is set to return to the playing XI for the second Test against Australia starting at St George's Park on Sunday (Oct 18), team captain Temba Bavuma said. Rabada missed the series opener in Durban, which the hosts lost by 214 runs, but trained with the team as he completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.



With rain set to spoil the first two days, both captains Bavuma and Pat Cummins have deferred from finalising their playing XIs until match day. Bavuma, however, said that Rabada was ‘raring to go’ against his favourite Test opponent in his preferred format.

Against Australia in Tests, Rabada has picked up 58 wickets at 21.39 in 11 outings, including nine wickets in the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in June 2025.

His absence proved vital in the series opener despite express pace Anrich Nortje’s return, who also impressed, as Australian batters enjoyed scoring runs against the Proteas quicks.



"The bowlers feed massively off him," said Bavuma. "There's an aura and a lot of belief in KG (Rabada), and that rubs off on the other players."



Bavuma also indicated more changes to the playing XI for the must-win game in Gqeberha, with ODI performer Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Marques Ackerman likely to be included in the playing XI alongside Rabada. The hosts have dropped Tristan Stubbs for the second Test, with Ryan Rickelton asked to keep wickets and bat lower down the order in the second Test.



"The first innings was where we fell short," he said. “To concede a lead like that on a wicket like that was rather criminal.”

Changes in AUS’s XI for Second Test

The visitors landed the first blow in this three-match Test series, courtesy of Matt Renshaw’s wonder outings at Kingsmead. With his team reeling at 124/6 at one stage, Renshaw powered Australia to 390 with his career-best 190 in the first innings. The left-hander scored 82 in the second innings to keep Australia’s nose in front, and eventually helped them win the Test match.



Amid talks around promoting Renshaw up the order, considering he usually opens in red-ball cricket, Cummins revealed that Renshaw is happy to occupy the number five spot.



"He just said, 'yep, no worries, whatever the team needs',” Cummins said.



While Nic Maddinson is likely to retain his place at the top alongside another makeshift opener Travis Head, Cummins said all-rounder Cameron Green was still unready to play after suffering an abdominal injury in the ODI series against South Africa last month.

