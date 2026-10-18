/IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India Women will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they face Zimbabwe Women in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). India lead 1-0 after a close four-wicket win in the opening game. After choosing to bowl, India restricted Zimbabwe to 114 for five, with Sharne Mayers scoring an unbeaten 43 and Kelis Ndhlovu making 42. Nandani Sharma took two wickets for 11 runs.

India struggled during the chase, slipping to 19 for four as Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma. Deepti Sharma then scored 49 off 37 balls and shared an 82-run partnership with debutant Niki Prasad, who remained unbeaten on 39. India reached 116 for six in 15.4 overs.

The match marked Mandhana’s first game as full-time captain and the first women’s international at the Raipur venue. Zimbabwe will now aim to build on their bowling performance and level the series.

India vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the 2nd T20I be played?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I is scheduled for Oct 18, with the match set to begin at 07:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India-W vs Zimbabwe-W, 2nd T20I?