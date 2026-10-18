/Rain washes out 5th T20I as India-West Indies share honours 2-2

Rain had the last laugh in Bengaluru as the fifth and final T20I was washed out, resulting in India and the West Indies sharing honours 2-2. The series decider was already reduced to a nine-over side, with the visitors winning the toss and sending India in to bat first. First-half action kept the fans at the iconic M Chinnaswamy engrossed before rain returned to abandon all proceedings and put curtains on a memorable T20I series between two powerhouses.

Bhuvneshwar Returns After Nearly 4 Years

For the first time in nearly four years, veteran quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian team as part of two changes made to the playing XI for the fifth T20I, captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss. The crowd erupted into joy after hearing Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion in the side, replacing Mayank Yadav. Shivam Dube was another change, replacing fellow all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.



India lost Abhishek Sharma in the first over, before Ishan Kishan opened his arms and entertained the crowd with his blistering yet brief stay at the crease. His 30 off 10 balls, including two sixes and three fours, helped India gain early momentum.

Ishan’s wicket in the third over, followed by Sanju Samson’s dismissal on 16 off seven balls soon after, brought Iyer and Tilak Varma to the crease. The two could add 22 for the fourth wicket before Hyderabad game hero Keemo Paul picked up his second of the night.

Dhir Stuns West Indies

In walked Naman Dhir. The right-hander didn’t waste any time before going berserk, smashing sixes and fours for fun. Before rain finally halted proceedings, Dhir had smashed three maximums and a boundary for his unbeaten 24 off just six balls, with India’s scorecard reading 118/5 in 7.4 overs. His exploits brought the crowd back to its feet, with everyone cheering the Punjab all-rounder’s clean hitting.

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For the West Indies, Paul and Shamar Springer returned with two wickets each, while Shamar Joseph picked up one during India’s innings.

