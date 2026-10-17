/IND vs WI 5th T20I: WI bowl first in 9-over match as Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the playing XI for the first time in nearly four years, as rain reduced the series decider to a 9-overs-a-side contest. While India made two changes to the playing XI, bringing in Shivam Dube and Bhuvi, West Indies remain unchanged for the series decider. The match will get underway at 9:15 PM IST.

WATCH -

Check out the Playing XIs –

West Indies - Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph



India - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Here is what the two captains said at the toss –

Shai Hope, West Indies Captain – “(on bowling first and conditions) Yeah, it does, but obviously rain around as well. Expected to get a little bit wetter. But yeah, it's a good pitch, and we just want to give ourselves the best chance of chasing.



“We've got to start with the ball. That's our main focus right now: make sure we execute as best as we can in a shortened game and give ourselves the best chance.



“I just think we just got to continue from in this vein and hopefully, we can finish the series strong, but we can give ourselves an opportunity to do something very special in India. So, guys are looking forward to it. Same team.”



Shreyas Iyer, Indian Captain – “Yeah, I would have fielded as well. It's a quick turnaround. Wasn't anticipating a game, honestly, looking at the rains. But yeah, the way the drainage system is over here, it's phenomenal. And talking about the wicket, it looks pretty good.



“Well, we just have to be aggressive in our approach and see to it that we are in a top-notch attitude, not get pressed too much by the pressure, or, you know, they've been playing amazing cricket as well, but that doesn't mean that we are going to shrink. It's important that we put our best foot forward and see to it that we seize the game.



“We've got two changes: Shivam Dube comes in, and Bhuvi comes in,” Iyer said.