A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was called off after the groom's family allegedly demanded a Thar as dowry. In response, the bride's father handed them a toy version of the SUV and ended the marriage alliance.

The incident took place in Gyanpur village under the Bhawanpur police station area. The bride's family recorded the exchange and shared a video showing the woman's father handing the toy car to the groom's father.

"You people do not need a human being. Here is the Thar — drive it. I do not want this marriage," he says in the video.

He further tells the groom's family, “You did not need a human being; you needed a car. We have given you a Scorpio — drive it, make the most of it. You stay happily in your home, and we will stay in ours.”

How the dispute began

The marriage was arranged five months ago between Shamsher's son, a resident of Gyanpur, and a woman from Saulana village in Meerut. During the engagement, the bride's family gave ₹1 lakh along with other gifts.

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The dispute reportedly began after the bride's father sold a piece of land. The groom's family allegedly learnt about the sale and demanded a Thar as dowry. Despite the bride's father's attempts to persuade them, they refused to withdraw the demand.