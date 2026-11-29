Pakistan has announced the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement, signalling its move towards fulfilling security commitments to the kingdom amid rising tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Pakistan's military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Sunday that a deployment ceremony was held a day earlier. The announcement came after senior Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish officials met in Islamabad to discuss regional security and the implementation of the trilateral Mecca Defence Pact.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan remained "steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain."

“This deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns.”

The development follows the third meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC), the alliance's highest decision-making body, in Islamabad on Friday. Officials from the three countries reviewed the regional security situation and condemned what they described as "persistent and heinous" Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

According to Dawn, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended the deployment ceremony as chief guest. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir were also present.

What is the Mecca Defence Alliance?

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the agreement, an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all three, establishing a framework for collective defence.

Pakistan had faced questions over its response after Yemen's Houthi rebels intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory despite the security commitments under the pact.