Iran reportedly used Starlink satellite internet network in its military operations against the US, leaving SpaceX CEO Elon Musk furious. After the US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year on February 28, Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases across the Middle East. According to a report, the US military also used Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, for sending one-way drones against Iran. However, the American forces were using a cheaper plan that was intended to be used only for ground operations.

The revelation exposed how technology developed by a private company has become an increasingly important part of modern warfare, with both US allies and adversaries finding ways to access it.

How did Iran use Starlink?

According to a Washington Post report, citing people familiar with the operations, Iran used Starlink terminals to help coordinate military activities, including command-and-control operations and one-way attack drone missions.

A classified update prepared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer also reportedly described Tehran's use of the technology after American forces targeted its traditional communication networks.

The development angered Musk, particularly as the company had recently taken steps to prevent Russia from using Starlink-equipped drones against Ukraine.

Musk also furious with US military

The SpaceX chief was reportedly unhappy with the US military’s use of Starshield, the military version of Starlink, to operate its Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones. The Pentagon had reportedly been using a cheaper ground-based subscription instead of the aerial plan, which costs five times more.

Musk had previously warned on X that using commercial Starlink terminals for weapons systems violated its terms of service. At least two executives were reportedly fired following the incidents of unauthorised use.

Starlink faces a difficult security dilemma

SpaceX subsequently tightened restrictions on its reseller network, introducing stricter customer identity checks and suspending its indirect reselling programme.

However, restricting access in Iran presents a different challenge. Starlink has also provided a crucial communication channel for ordinary Iranians and dissidents seeking to bypass government internet restrictions.