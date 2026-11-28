Britain on Saturday called on Argentina to end its ‘economic pressure’ against the Falkland Islands after an international court backed by the United Nations rejected Buenos Aires' request to temporarily halt a British-Israeli oil project near the disputed territory. The ruling marks the latest development in the long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina, which fought a 10-week war in 1982 over the islands in the South Atlantic, administered by the UK.

Argentina initiated arbitration proceedings against London in September over the Sea Lion oil project, located off the Falkland Islands. The project is being led by British company Rockhopper and Israel's Navitas. Before the arbitration process could reach a decision, Argentina approached the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), seeking emergency measures to suspend the project. However, the Hamburg-based tribunal, an independent judicial body established under UN auspices, rejected Argentina's request by a vote of 18 to three.

In a ruling delivered by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga, the judges said there appeared to be no basis for establishing that Argentina had jurisdiction, noting that the tribunal cannot decide matters concerning sovereignty. Buenos Aires had maintained that the oil project violated a UN resolution urging both countries to avoid unilateral actions until the sovereignty dispute over the islands is settled.

Argentina asked the tribunal to introduce emergency measures and direct Britain to take the necessary steps "to ensure that no new drilling for exploitation, and no installation of production infrastructure" takes place in the North Malvinas Basin. It also requested an order requiring the UK to refrain from using the information obtained in the exploration of the natural resources of the disputed maritime areas.

Contested sovereignty claims

Britain had urged the tribunal to dismiss Argentina's case, arguing that the proceedings were based on Buenos Aires' sovereignty claims over the islands. London maintained that questions of sovereignty were beyond the scope of the arbitration mechanism established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to resolve maritime disputes. The judges ultimately agreed with Britain's position.

Argentine President Javier Milei has continued to reinforce his country's claim over the Falklands, referred to as Las Malvinas in Argentina, particularly after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington's position on the territory could be reviewed. The residents of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly in a 2013 referendum to remain under British administration. Argentina, however, refuses to recognise the result, arguing that the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers to have been implanted by Britain following 1833.

Welcoming the tribunal's decision, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and the government's chief legal adviser, Ellie Reeves, said in a joint statement, “We welcome the decision by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea not to prescribe provisional measures.” They added, "We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands."

The Sea Lion oil field is situated approximately 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the Falkland Islands. The islands themselves are around 600 kilometres from Argentina's Patagonian coast and nearly 13,000 kilometres from Britain.