The US military on Friday (Nov 27) sought to reassure the public about the security of its digital infrastructure, saying that the Department of War’s systems are “safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts.” This comes after reports emerged that hackers had breached a cloud-based platform used by the Air Force, potentially exposing sensitive military information.

The reported breach involved Cloud One, a platform used by the US Air Force. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed US official, that the system had been compromised in an attack that “could have exposed sensitive military information.” Reuters was the first to report the incident.

The Pentagon, however, stopped short of directly confirming or denying whether Cloud One had been hacked.

Pentagon refuses to discuss network status

Responding to questions, a Defence Department official told AFP that the department’s systems remained protected.

“The Department of War’s systems are safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts and teams in the world. We will continue to maintain all mission-critical operations and applications,” the official said.

Earlier, another department official said, “As a matter of policy and operations security, the Department of War does not comment on the status of our networks.”

Federal News Network also reported the breach, citing a person familiar with the incident. According to its report, contractors discovered the intrusion earlier this year while carrying out maintenance on the system.

US faces growing cybersecurity concerns

The reported Air Force breach comes amid a series of cyber incidents and disruptions affecting American government agencies and major private companies.

The CIA and FBI have reportedly faced cyberattacks in recent weeks. Technology suppliers serving major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard, have also been targeted.

Other disruptions involving Microsoft Outlook, US air traffic control systems and a reported issue with a classified National Security Agency network have raised further questions about the reliability of critical digital infrastructure. Officials have attributed some of these incidents to technical faults or maintenance rather than cyber intrusions.

The concerns extend beyond the US. The European Commission said last week that it had faced an AI-assisted cyberattack in October. Meanwhile, news agency AFP was forced to take a major client-facing system offline on Thursday following a cyberattack.