New Zealand's ruling coalition led by the incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has fallen short of a parliamentary majority by one seat. It now needs to secure the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to form the government. Failure to do so would push the country to another election.

Earlier projection of the result released on November 7 by the Election Commission put Luxon's ruling coalition holding a slim majority of two seats. But the final election results, including roughly 400,000 special votes counted over the past three weeks, put the ruling coalition short of a majority by one seat.

The National Party led by the incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon secured 40 out of 130 seats, while its coalition partners ACT and New Zealand First took 13 and 12 seats. While the centre-left Labour Party secured 36 seats, the Greens took 17, and Te Pāti Māori secured 5. Having entered Parliament for the first time since its founding in 2016, the centrist Opportunity Party secured 7 seats, holding the position of a kingmaker if New Zealand were to form a government now.

Path to government

The path to government for the Labour Party is almost impossible, as even with the weight of the Opportunity Party, they will fall one short of a majority at 65. Leader Qiulae Wong of the Opportunity Party confirmed that there will be negotiations with Luxon of the National Party.