Netflix has frequently found itself at the centre of conversations surrounding controversial entertainment, but its latest coming-of-age drama The Body has sparked a particularly strong reaction from religious viewers. A petition demanding that the streaming giant cancel the show and remove it from its platform has now attracted more than 111,000 signatures. But what exactly has upset viewers, and why are they calling for the series to be withdrawn?

Why are people demanding to cancel The Body?

The Body premiered on Netflix on November 11. The eight-part drama combines teenage relationships, psychological horror and religious themes, with its narrative unfolding at an all-girls Catholic school. The controversy centres on a Halloween initiation ceremony involving a group of schoolgirls. During the ritual, the girls jokingly offer their classmate Grace, played by Sofia Wylie, as a virgin sacrifice to the Devil. What initially appears to be an inappropriate prank takes a disturbing turn when Grace falls into a coma.

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Her condition subsequently becomes the centre of seemingly prophetic visions among the other girls, setting off a chain of events that leads to growing fear and mass hysteria within the school community. While the storyline uses religious horror as a storytelling device, some viewers believe its treatment of Catholic beliefs crosses a line.

What does the petition against Netflix's The Body say?

The campaign was launched on CitizenGO, a faith-based petition platform, and is addressed to Netflix Chief Content Officer Peter Rice. The organisers want the streaming platform to withdraw the series, accusing it of presenting Christianity in an offensive manner. Their objections include the depiction of Satanic rituals involving Catholic schoolgirls, the use of religious symbols and what they consider disrespectful references to prayer and Catholic traditions.

The campaign also argues that the programme could enter Christian households through Netflix subscriptions and expose younger viewers to content that campaigners consider harmful to their faith.

The show's promotional tagline, 'Pray hard and sin even harder', has further contributed to the criticism. The petition had already been initiated before the series' November 11 premiere. Its signature count subsequently crossed 100,000, reaching approximately 111,000 by November 18.

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Internet's reaction to The Body show

The internet reaction to Netflix's The Body is divided. While some Christian and Catholic viewers are demanding that Netflix cancel the series, many fans are defending it, praising its storytelling and questioning the campaign against it.

One user wrote, "Attempting to get “The Body” cancelled and taken off Netflix is a perfect example of Christian entitlement. Not every piece of media is meant for you to consume and if you don’t like it, don’t watch it?? The world is not catered to you and your religion."

Another user wrote, "Everyone says they love evil complex female characters but until its lisbeth, like yeah she’s insufferable but she’s also the reason the show isn’t boring. give credit where credit is due #thebody."

"And the show is not even close to blasphemous or anything, theyre just homophobic", wrote the third user.

What has The Body creator Quinn Shephard said about its religious themes?

Before the controversy gained attention, creator Quinn Shephard discussed the show's relationship with religion and spirituality. In an interview with Variety, Shephard explained that the creative team approached the subject from a perspective that was supportive of faith while also questioning the institutions and systems surrounding it.

She also described religious horror as a way of exploring experiences involving shame, passion, repression and personal identity. For her, these themes offered an interesting framework for portraying a queer girl's coming-of-age journey.