Dhanush recently made a special appeal to moviegoers ahead of the theatrical release of OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood. While he encouraged audiences to support the film industry by watching movies in theatres, he has also urged fans to ensure that their celebrations do not inconvenience others.

The actor took to X to acknowledge the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for permitting early morning screenings of the action thriller.

Dhanush expresses gratitude to CM Vijay

In a statement shared on social media, Dhanush said, "The success of a film is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of people from various departments. The biggest support you can give to everyone in the film industry is by watching movies in theatres. By doing so, you also contribute to the growth of the film industry."

He added, "My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government for granting permission for the 6 AM show of the movie “Om” releasing on November 20, and to the honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vijay."

Dhanush asks fans to celebrate OM's release responsibly

Along with thanking the government, the actor addressed fans planning to attend the early morning screenings. "I kindly request all fans attending the 6 am shows to conduct themselves safely and responsibly, and ensure that they do not cause any inconvenience to others. Watching and enjoying the film is the true celebration! Love and gratitude to everyone."

About Dhanush and Mammootty's OM

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is an action crime thriller revolving around an operation against an organised red sandalwood smuggling network.

Dhanush plays D 402, a member of the Tamil Nadu Police's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), while Sai Pallavi portrays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads a Special Task Force investigating the criminal network. Mammootty plays Red Hills Karthikeyan, a powerful figure associated with the illegal trade.

The film also features Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Produced by Wunderbar Films and R-Tech Studios, the project has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu.